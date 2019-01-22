Mr. Loyd Gilbert "Bill" Stager, age 84, of Lindale, passed away Monday, January 21, 2019, in a local healthcare facility.
Mr. Stager was born in Lindale, Ga., on June 10, 1934, son of the late James Davis Stager and the late Micheal Ledford Stager. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Carol Marie Garner Stager; by a sister, Hazie Justice; and by four brothers, L.C. "Molly" Stager, R.C. "Baldy" Stager, H.F. "Jim" Stager, and the Rev. Leon Stager.
Mr. Stager was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during the Korean War. He retired from General Electric following over 40 years of employment. He then was employed with Floyd County Public Works at the Berryhill Landfill for several years. Mr. Stager was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include two sons, Dave Stager (Joan), Rome, and Malcolm Stager (Diane), Lindale; three grandchildren, Christy Sapp (Woody), St. Simons Island, Chad Stager, Brunswick, and Lindsey Bowles (Charles), Lindale; a great granddaughter, Emmy Sapp, St. Simons Island; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Clifton Brown officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 5 until 7 p.m.
Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. and include Clay Love, Little Bill Stager, Richard Stager, Gary Evans, Robert Culp, Josh Stager, Sidney Covington, and Andrew Trotter.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.