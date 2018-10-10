Lowell Lydell Trapp, age 77, of Bryant, Ala., passed away Monday, October 8, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Trapp was born June 7, 1941, a son of the late Marvin and Nellie Weathington Trapp. He was a Vietnam era veteran, serving in the U.S. Army, and was retired from the HVAC industry. He played and coached softball for many years and spent his retirement on his farm. Mr. Trapp was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul and Bill Trapp.
Survivors include daughters, Anita (Keith) Patterson, Sherrie "Crickett" (Lewis) Frizzell, Rhonda (Jeff) Reeves; son, Randy Trapp; grandchildren, Chad (Melia) Reeves, Shawn (Shena) Trapp, Jennifer (Kevin) Provens, Jacob Kirk, Jeremiah Kirk; great grandchildren, River Reeves, Cadence and Kennedy Sanders, Aubery Garner, Ella and Kadence Provens; sister, Patsy (Tim) Hogg; brothers, Glen Trapp, Ray Trapp; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, October 12, 2018, at Corner Stone Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery. The family will receive from 4 until 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and from 10:00 a.m. until the service hour on Friday.
Corner Stone Funeral Home Chapel, 40 Cornerstone Drive, Ider, Ala., 35981, has charge of arrangement.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home make announcement locally for the family of Lowell Lydell Trapp.