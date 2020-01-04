Patricia O'Neal Lowe, 79, of Prospect, KY passed away on December 27, 2019. Born May 1, 1940 in Rome, GA, she was the youngest child of the late Marion Carroll O'Neal, Sr. and Eula James O'Neal. She is survived by her two daughters, Amy L. Sneed (Mark) and Heather L. Hairgrove (Tony); two granddaughters, Abigail Hairgrove and Chloe Hairgrove; one sister, Mae Anna Johnson; and one brother, Leon O'Neal. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Carlton L. Lowe; sisters Alene Evans, Gaye Williams, Louise Rutledge, Dorothy Hootman and Pearlie Barton; and brothers, Lewis O'Neal, MC O'Neal, Jr. and Eugene O'Neal. She was a graduate of West Georgia College. She retired from the United States Department of Commerce in 2000. She loved being a grandmother and looked forward to every opportunity to attend her granddaughters' recitals and games. She also enjoyed basketball, dancing, swimming, decorating and bowling. A graveside service was be held at Cave Hill Cemetery on December 31, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate.
