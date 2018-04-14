Louise Shirley Stock Stein, age 94, of 3126Cedartown Highway, formerly of 500 E. 11th St., Rome, Ga., passed away early Tuesday morning, April 10, at Floyd Medical Center following an acute illness.
Mrs. Stein was born in Rome, Ga., November 11, 1923, daughter of Casper Isadore Stock and Sara Esserman Stock. She attended the University of Georgia, was a member of Delta Phi Epsilon Sorority and received her degree in Journalism. She lived in NYC with a dear friend before marrying and moving to Chicago while her husband, Dr. Murray Stein, attended Northwestern University Dental School. Growing up and working in her father’s store on Broad Street, The Boston Store, she took her retail experience and landed a job at the Chicago Merchandise Mart. It was in Chicago that she began learning about and developing her natural talents for cooking and entertaining. Her love of retail, reading and writing, as well as her love of dancing, stayed with her throughout her life. She fondly recalled her days of dancing during high school basketball games, recitals at the Rome City Auditorium, and especially her days at UGA where she and one of her favorite dance partners won the Freshman Jitterbug Dance Contest.
Mrs. Stein was a lifetime member of Rodeph Sholom Congregation, Rodeph Sholom Sisterhood, and Haddasah. She enjoyed many activities and followed her interests including gardening and Garden Club membership, playing bridge, traveling, entertaining, and homemaking. But most of all, she will be remembered for her genuinely sweet nature, enduring smile and charming Southern hospitality.
Mrs. Stein was predeceased in death by her husband, Dr. Murray Stein, originally from Savannah, Georgia, to whom she was married September 5, 1948; daughter, Ann Ryna Stein Friedman, one brother, Joseph David Stock, and her parents, Casper and Sarah Stock.
She is survived by two daughters, Jacquelyn Stein Greenstein, and her husband, Lorin, Peachtree Corners, Ga.; Shelly Stein Peller, and her husband, Jeffrey, Rome, Ga.; a son-in-law Freddy Freidman, and his wife Marsha, Sharpsburg, Ga.; four grandchildren, Alyson Pauline Greenstein, Erin Elizabeth Greenstein, both of Alpharetta, Ga., Adam Colemen Peller ofAsheville, N.C. and Rachel Elyse Peller of Atlanta, Ga.; a sister, Katherine “Kitty” Stock Jacobs, Atlanta, GA and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Sheila Baxter, Sheral Marsh, the staff of Renaissance Marquis, The Harbor and many other caring angels who assisted her in recent years.
Funeral services were held Thursday, April 12, at 4 p.m. at the graveside in the Hebrew Cemetery of Mt Aventine with Rabbi Judith Beiner officiating.
The family will receive friends during shiva, the period of Jewish mourning, at the home of Shelly and Jeffrey Peller, 100 Saddle Mountain Road through Tuesday evening.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rodeph Sholom Congregation, P.O. Box 425, Rome, Ga., 30162-0425 or to the charity of one's own choosing.
Daniel’s Funeral Home had charge of the arrangements.