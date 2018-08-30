Mrs. Louise Eldora “Wee Wee” Daniel was called by God to Glory on Sunday, August 26, 2018, surrounded by her family.
Louise was born December 10, 1920, in Rome, Ga., to the late Madie L. Blake- Gaines and Plez Gaines.
Louise is preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy Daniel Watters, and great grandson, Derrick Jamal Linkhorn.
Mrs. Daniel attended the Rome City Schools and later became a chef for Shorter College after her retirement from Redmond Hospital. She worked for Rebecca Blalock Nursery with the little toddlers that she really loved. She was a cook extraordinaire, loved traveling, yard sales, and gardening, and enjoyed spending the holidays with her family as well as singing.
Survivors include her daughter, Mayde Daniel-Ransom; her son, William J. Daniel; granddaughters, Gowanda Warner-Haynie and Dr. La’Tonya Watters; and grandson, Zimbalist Watters. Five great grandchildren and six great, great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services will be held today, Friday, August 31, 2018, at New Life of Saint John Missionary Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m. A viewing was held Thursday, August 30, 2018, from 6-7 p.m.