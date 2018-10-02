Mrs. Loretta O' Dell Gray Montgomery, age 66, of Rome, passed away Tuesday, October 2, 2018, in a local hospital.
Graveside and interment services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 4, 2018, at Rome Memorial Park with Dr. Billy Rabern officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home.
A complete obituary will follow in Thursday edition of the Rome News-Tribune.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165, has charge of arrangements.