Mrs. Loretta Joyce Calvert, age 84, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, December 23, 2018, at a local healthcare facility. Joyce was born in Rome, Ga., on January 5, 1934, daughter of the late Shelby Earl Taylor and the late Clyde Clayton Clark Taylor. She worked for several years at Carriage Industries. She was an avid gardener and loved her cat, "Molly." In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Calvert Sr., by her daughter, Vicky Lynn Johnson, and by her brothers and sisters. Joyce is survived by her sons, Larry Johnson (Dena) and Ronald Calvert Jr. (Angie); her daughters, Tammy Carroll, Sheila Ray (Josh), and Kay Dostart (Brian); her grandchildren, Becky, Jake, Christy, Amber, Tabitha, Jaime, Jessie, and Megan; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 4, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel. The family would like to express their appreciation to Chulio Hills and Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd for their love and care of Mrs. Calvert. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.