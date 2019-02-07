Mr. Loray Bynum "Buddy" Byars, age 90, of Rome, Ga., and formerly of Summerville, Ga., died Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Byars was born February 26, 1928, in Summerville, Ga., son of the late John L. Byars and Louise Bynum Byars Hollendar. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church and prior to his retirement was employed with the Georgia Department of Transportation. Mr. Byars was a TSgt in the United States Army, 82nd Airborne Division, having served in World War II. He was also a member of Gideons International and was a former Post Commander with the American Legion.
Mr. Byars is survived by his wife, Frances Ann Lowery Byars; a son, Rick Byars; daughters, Lori Ann Freeman, Julie Pierce, and Lisa Wimberley; six grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mr. Byars will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, from the Mason Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Dale Levan officiating. Interment will follow in Greenhills Memory Gardens.
Mr. Byars will be in state at Mason Funeral Home and the family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friday.
