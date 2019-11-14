Ray Looper, age 92 of Sevierville, TN passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at Freedom Senior Living. It is with great sadness that his family announces his passing. Ray was born March 17, 1927 in Akron, Ohio to the late Harmon and Lula Looper. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Shirley. Ray will be lovingly remembered by his children Linda Soles, Mike and Barbara Looper; grandchildren Jordan Underwood, Andy and Season Looper, Rob Looper; and his twin great-grandchildren Harrison Ray and Grant William Looper. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Ray's memory be made to Pathways Church, 1126 Wagner Drive, Sevierville, TN 37862. The family will receive friends 2:30 PM - 3 PM Sunday, November 17th with memorial service to follow at 3 PM at Pathways Church, 1126 Wagner Drive, Sevierville. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhomem.com