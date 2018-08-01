Mr. Lonnie Eugene Clark, age 75, of Rome, passed away Monday, July 30, 2018, in a local hospital.
Mr. Clark was born in Chattanooga, Tenn. on August 3, 1942, son of the late LeRoy Clark Sr. and the late Geneva Rogers Price. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Carol Adam, and his brother, LeRoy “Chief” Clark Jr., who passed away shortly after him on Monday. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with Local #752 at Anheiser-Busch in Cartersville. He was a member of Riverside Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, the former Joyce Magnicheri Williams, to whom he was married on August 10, 1974; five daughters, Marie Palo (Stacey), Sacramento, Calif., Donna Jean Rains, Sacramento, Calif., Patty Brooks (Ed), Newman, Calif., Barbara Rice (Tim), Sharpsburg, Ga., and Denice Maddox (James), Lamar, Ind.; a son, Danny Williams (Connie), Rome; two sisters, Shirley Belcher, Jacksonville, Fla., and Joyce Pinten, Washington Heights, Mich.; 14 grandchildren, six great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mr. Lonnie Clark and for his brother, Mr. LeRoy Clark Jr., will be held on Friday, August 3, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. The Rev. Randy Lambert will officiate. Interments will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.
Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Friday at 1:30 p.m. and include Jimmy Maddox, Jordan Rice, Jonathan Rice, Jacob Rice, Jamie Belcher, David Belcher, Luke Belcher, and Francisco Miranda.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.