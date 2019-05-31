Mr. Lon V. "L.V." Ozment, 88, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, May 29. He was born in Rome on April 22, 1931, to the late Lon V. Ozment Sr. and Julia Neba McCool Ozment.
He is survived by his son, Chris Ozment (Laura), and stepson, Dale Smith; his brothers, Dr. Robert V. Ozment, Floyd Ozment (Mary), and sister ,Geraldine Turner; his grandchildren, Jennifer & Sarah Ozment, Andrew (Allyson) Smith, Paige Burke (Brandon), Mitchell Smith, Adam Smith (Alison), Courtney Waits (Chris), Kendall Schwengel (Caleb); special friend, Bertha Boyd; a brother-in-law Tommy (Nell) Oliver; 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews survive.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Bertha Oliver Ozment, in 2016, his brother, Buford Ozment, and son, Sammy Smith.
After graduating from Coosa High School, Mr. Ozment served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
Mr. Ozment, along with his brother, Floyd, owned & operated Ozment Brothers Service Station for many years, as well as Ozment Lawn & Tractor.
He was a life-long member of Beech Creek UMC, and 50-year member and past master of Coosa Masonic Lodge 622.
The family wishes to thank Mr. Ozment's caregivers, Cheryl, Jaime, Kelly, and Tracy, for all their love, compassion, and care.
Funeral services will be conductd by the Rev. Bob Skelton on Saturday, June 1, at 12 noon at Beech Creek UMC, 2972 Alabama Highway, with burial following in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10am until the funeral hour. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Andrew Smith, Mitchell Smith, Adam Smith, Brandon Burke, Reginald Ozment, Daniel Ozment, Lynn Ozment, and Gary Turner. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Coosa Masonic Lodge.
The Coosa Masonic Lodge will conduct graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Beech Creek UMC c/o Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, GA 30165.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.