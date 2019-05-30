Lon V. Ozment Jr., age 88, of Rome, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Beech Creek United Methodist Church with the Rev. Bob Skelton officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon on Saturday at Beech Creek United Methodist, 2972 Alabama Highway, Rome, Ga., 30165.
Coosa Masonic Lodge No. 622 F. & A.M. will conduct Masonic rites. A called communication will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Coosa Masonic Lodge.
A complete obituary will follow in Saturday's edition of the Rome News-Tribune.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.