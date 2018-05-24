Lola Rose Blalock, 55, of Rome, passed away Thursday, May 24, 2018, at a local hospital. She was born on December 2, 1962 in Rome and was the daughter of Thurman Blalock and the late Eleanor Aline Gresham Blalock. Lola was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Mark Blalock and Thurman Blalock, and her sister, Deborah Farris.
She is survived by her father, Thurman Blalock; her sisters, Teresa Selman, Angie Boyd, Nora Morrow, Eleanor Treadaway, and Jenny Blalock; her brothers, Daniel Blalock and David Blalock; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 26, 2018, at 2:30 p.m. at Oaknoll Chapel. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 25, 2018, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Miller and Richards Oaknoll Chapel Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to serve Lola’s family. Please visit www.oaknollchapel.com to share your memories or leave a condolence message.