Lois Virginia Bennett Riner, 81, passed away July 9, 2018 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Rome, Ga. after a long illness.
Lois was born in Savannah, Ga. on Nov. 22, 1936 to Joseph H. and Margaret T. Bennett. She graduated from Commercial High School in Savannah in 1954 and married Bobby Randal Riner at Wesley Oak United Methodist Church on June 9, 1954, immediately relocating to Everett, Washington, where he was deployed with the United States Air Force. Lois faithfully raised a growing family through nearly 20 years of Air Force deployments in Washington, Japan, New York, and England before returning to Savannah in 1973, where they resided for the next 40 years. Lois and Bobby moved to Rome, Ga. in 2013 to be closer to family.
Lois is survived by Bobby, her husband of 64 years; a brother, Julius Hendrix Bennett, and a sister, Margaret Jean Bennett Lewis (Lindy) of Savannah; a sister-in-law, Sharon Bennett, and brother-in-law, Edward Hendrix; two daughters, Cheryl Lynn Riner Hodge (Al) of Rome and Toni Marie Riner Kraft (John) of Acworth, Ga. She also had beloved granddaughters, Marsha Marie Hodge Gordon (Michael) of Marietta, Ga., Sarah Virginia Kraft of Kennesaw, Ga., and Millie Burns Kraft of Athens, Ga.; great grandchildren, Elizabeth Virginia “Libby” Gordon and Matthew Bennett Gordon of Marietta and Luca Randal Alonzo of Kennesaw; as well as a number of nephews, nieces, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents as well as a brother, Joseph Cleveland Bennett, a sister-in-law, Ona Merle Riner Hendrix, and a sister-in-law, Laura Bennett. Visitation will be held between 4 and 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 15, 2018,in Savannah at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel, with services at the same location at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 16, 2018. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Savannah. Memorial donations may be sent to the Arthritis National Research Foundation at www.CureArthritis.org, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3000 Garden Lakes Blvd. NW, Rome, Ga. 30165,or Heyman Hospice, 420 E. Second Ave., Suite 105, Rome, Ga. 30161.