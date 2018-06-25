Mrs. Lois Ruth Hice Worley, age 88, of Rome, passed away in a local healthcare facility on Sunday, June 24, 2018.
Mrs. Worley was born in Rome, Ga. on August 15, 1929, daughter of the late Romus M. Hice, who preceded her in death on January 28, 1947, and the late Eliza Golden Hice, who preceded her in death on February, 3, 1969. She was also preceded in death by her husband, to whom she was married on April 24, 1953, James E. “Red” Worley,Sr., on November 6, 1977; by a sister, Leola U. Hice, on August 12, 1947; and by a brother, Robert M. Hice, on November 14, 1994.
Mrs. Worley grew up in Rome, Ga. and attended the Rome City Schools. She was employed with Allen’s 5 & 10 on Broad Street from 1946 until her family moved to Oxford, Ala. in 1956, at which time she became a full-time homemaker and Mom. In January, 1969, they transferred back to Rome. She was a member of Desoto Park Baptist Church. Mrs. Worley was an avid collector of Robert Raikes “Collectible Bears.” She loved her adopted Chihuahuas and dogs and cats in general. She especially loved her beloved Rat Terrier, Little Bit, who also preceded her in death.
Survivors include her only child and the love of her life, James E. “Jimmy” Worley Jr., Rome; her beloved dog, Mica; her beloved cat, Mitzi; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Dr. Richard L. Dixon officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. until the service hour. At other times, they may be contacted at the residence.
Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. and include Andy Thomason, Gary Knowles, Ricky Brooks, Doug Mather, Roger McNitt, Larry Cronan, Tim Cronan, Dwight Bobo, and Randy Bobo.
The family respectfully requests no flowers. Memorials may be made to Animal Rescue Foundation, 104 Holly Street SE, Rome, GA 30161. The family would especially like to thank the staff of Winthrop Health and Rehabilitation, Floyd Home Health, and Affinis Hospice for their care and service.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.