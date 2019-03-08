Mrs. Lois Faye Wilkins Molock, age 72, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at a local healthcare facility.
Mrs. Molock was born in Rome, Ga., on July 12, 1946, daughter of the late John Leroy Wilkins and Addie Huggins Wilkins. She was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church. Mrs. Molock worked for the Rome City Schools for years. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and sister. She lived her life to the fullest.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Jewell Drummond and Barbara Lambert, and by her brother, Roy Wilkins.
Mrs. Molock is survived by her husband of 49 years, Larry Wilson Molock; her daughter, Stacey Blackwell (Glenn); her son, Drew Molock (Jessica); her very "special" sister, Lavader Freeman (Ross); her brothers-in-law, Earl Drummond and Doug Molock (Connie); her sister-in-law, Sandra Gaskin (Ted); a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Dennis Ledford and the Rev. Charlie Holcomb officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Sunday at 2:30 pm and include Shawn Drummond, Trenton Drummond, Dusty Nix, Aaron Swanson, Barry Greeson, and Jeff Smith. Honorary Pallbearers include Ross Freeman, Tony Swafford, and Gary Cordle.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the love and care Mrs. Molock was given by the staff of Rome Health and Rehab and Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd.
