Mrs. Lois Ann Culberson, age 85, of Rome, passed away in a local hospital Friday, June 15, 2018.
Mrs. Culberson was born in Floyd County, Ga. on November 29, 1932, daughter of the late C.E. Freeman and the late Yolanda Marie Como Freeman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Culberson Sr.; by a son, J.C. Culberson Jr.; by two sisters, Mary Jo LaRue and Betty Carter; and by four brothers, Jimmy, Michael, Johnny, and Charles E. Freeman Jr. Mrs. Culberson was a homemaker but had worked at her daughter's office, Terry Buck Tax Service, until the age of 84. She was of the Catholic faith.
Survivors include her daughter, Terry Buck Bailey, Rome; two sisters, Linda Hicks (Earl) and Nancy Jacks, all of Rome; three grandchildren, J.C. Culberson III, Jasper, Ga., Tara Conklin (Mike), Lake St. Louis, Mo., and Chase Buck, Rome; five great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday, June 29, 2018, from 6 until 8 p.m. At other hours, they may be contacted at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd, P.O. Box 163, Rome, GA 30162-0163.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.