Jo Anne Sutton Locklear, age 83, passed away on Friday, December 6th, 2019. Jo Anne was born on March 14th, 1936 in Floyd County to parents William W. and Mary Jane Sutton. On October 5th, 1957, Jo Anne married her husband, Julius L. Locklear, who preceded her in death on November 10th, 2012. Jo Anne was a graduate of Calhoun High School and North Rome Business College. She was also an active member of the First Baptist Church of Rome and served on various committees including the Senior Adult and the Bereavement Committees. She is survived by her daughter, Jennie Locklear Gillon, son-in-law Chris Gillon, and granddaughter Adelyn Gillon. Jo Anne's honorary pallbearers are the Joy/Friendship and O.M. Cates Sunday School Classes. A celebration of life service will be held in the Chapel at the First Baptist Church of Rome on Thursday, December 12th at 2:00pm, visitation will follow. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the First Baptist Church Foundation. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
