Norma L. Littlejohn, (92), of Porter, TX, passed away on December 31, 2019. Mrs. Littlejohn was born in Rome, Georgia on November 18, 1927, the only child of Johnson W. Lindsey and Floy Mae Castleberry Lindsey. Mrs. Littlejohn graduated from Rome Girls High School and Shorter College. Mrs. Littlejohn was a retired teacher and member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Anne Lindsey Littlejohn, her husband of 63 years A. D. (Buck) Littlejohn Jr., and a sister-in-law Polly Merlaw. Survivors include one son A. Duke Littlejohn III and his wife Esther of New Caney, TX; step-granddaughter Kylie, her husband Jon, and great grandsons Joseph and Jasper of Cleveland, TX. A memorial service will be held at St. Peters Episcopal Church on January 27, 2020 at 1:00pm eastern time followed by internment in the memorial garden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 101 E. 4th Avenue, Rome, GA, 30101 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Littlejohn, Norma
