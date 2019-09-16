Mr. Stephen Joe Little, age 78, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at a local hospital. Mr. Little was born on July 23, 1941, son of the late Charles "Pete" Little and the late Norene Westbrook Little Proudfoot. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Glenda Sue Bishop Little, on Aug. 3, 2019, and by his step-father, Bill Proudfoot. Mr. Little was a member of Garden Lakes Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Southern Polytech. Mr. Little worked as an architect for Kingsberry Homes for several years and later retired from Floyd County Public Works following 30 years of service. Survivors include a daughter, Heather Little Sargent (Clay), Rome; two grandchildren, Trey Sargent and Gracie Sargent; a sister, Linda Harrison (Bob). A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Riverside Baptist Church. The Rev. Randy Lambert will officiate. Private interment will be held at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens at a later date. The family will receive friends at Riverside Baptist Church on Tuesday from 5 until 7 p.m. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.