Ms. Littia Kenamore, age 59, of Ohio, a native of Rome, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, April 25, 2018.
Services for Ms. Littia Kenamore will be heldFriday, May 4, 2018, at 3:00 p.m.at the Springhill Baptist Church, 573 Abrams Road, Silver Creek, Georgia.
Interment will follow at the Springhill Baptist Church Cemetery. She will repose from2:00 p.m.until the hour of service. There will not be a wake.
The family will receive friends at 41 Rubie Lane, Cartersville, Georgia.
Wright Memorial Mortuary has charge of arrangements.