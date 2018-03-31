Lisa Renee New Parker, age 52, of Rome, died Saturday morning at her residence following a short illness.
Memorial services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Monday in the Chapel of Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. with the Rev. Nick Jones officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. Please visit our websitewww.goodshepherdfh.net to view the complete obituary and to post tributes.
Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home is serving the family of Lisa Renee Parker.