Linus Mark Allen, age 36, passed away unexpectedly on June 1, 2018 at his residence. His family will honor his life at a Memorial Service Monday evening, June 4, 2018, at 7 P.M. at John House’s Cave Spring Chapel.
Linus is survived by his parents, Glenn and Sandra Allen of Cave Spring; by his brother, Micah (Kady); by aunts and uncles, Allen Peebles, Donna and Bruce Pressley, and Sharon and Larry Husch; by his second honorary parents at New and Living Way Bible Church, Stepanie and Stanley Oliver; by his special friend, Carol Binger, and by the many people he collected in his life. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Ellas Kay Redfern.
Although there will not be a formal visitation, the family will arrive at the chapel 45 minutes prior to the service, so feel free to share a hug with them then.
Linus worked at Floyd Medical Center for a number of years in the housekeeping department and attended Network Day Services.
Linus loved birthdays, adoption days, Thanksgiving, Kentucky Derby Day, and Christmas. The family truly wants this to be his celebration, and asks that people dress casually (no formal black funeral attire please). Linus loved plants and flowers, so the family asks that if you want to send or bring flowers to his service, bring potted plants or hanging baskets. Linus would say there is no need for big floral arrangements, Wal-Mart is just fine. The family will plant a garden in his honor, and Linus would say, “Is this for me?” Also there will be a picture table if you would like to bring photos of Linus to share.
Rev. Stanley Oliver will be officiating with heartfelt remarks. Those that wish are invited to share a story or memory of Linus at the service. If you aren’t able to share them yourself because of the emotion all will feel, several people have volunteered to read things for you.
Those of you who know Linus’s story know that his birth was never celebrated, and so the family will honor his life now in the very best way they can. He changed them.
John House’s Cave Spring Chapel has charge of the arrangements.