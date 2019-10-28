Gary Shelton Lindsey, 69, of Woodbridge, Virginia passed away on Sept. 18, 2019 while vacationing with his family in New York City. Gary, the son of the late Shelton and Sibyle Tucker Lindsey, was born on April 3, 1950 in Rome and grew up in Cave Spring, where he played basketball for the Cave Spring Yellow Jackets and was valedictorian of his class. He earned a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree from Georgia Tech and a Master of Business Administration degree from Florida Institute of Technology. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Manassas, Virginia. Gary worked for Harris Corporation for almost 40 years, his career culminating in his role as senior scientist and architect of secure videoconferencing systems for the government. He was frequently recognized by senior government leadership as setting a standard of excellence for others to follow. Gary is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Myra; his beloved daughter, Eryn; his brother, Robin and wife, Kathy; one niece, Jessica Patterson Stephens and husband, Cory; four nephews, Christopher Lindsey and wife Melanie; Jonathan Lindsey and wife Katie; Chase Patterson and wife, Taylor; Camden Patterson; and one great-nephew, Holden Stephens. A Celebration of Life service will be held for Gary Shelton Lindsey on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 1 p.m. (visitation at 12:30 p.m.) at Cave Spring United Methodist Church in Cave Spring. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.