Mrs. Linda Teague Carroll, age 70, of Rome, Georgia, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Floyd Medical Center.
Mrs. Carroll was born in Trion, Georgia, on September 9, 1948, daughter of the late Charlie Teague and Dellie Busby Teague. She was retired from AT&T, where she worked as an operator and customer service representative.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Carroll was preceded in death by a daughter, Andrea Carroll Morris; grandson, Alan Lawrence; sister, Barbara Jean Elsberry; and brothers, Donald Teague, Hoyt Teague, and Johnny Teague.
Mrs. Carroll is survived by her husband, Gerald Lloyd Carroll; son and daughter-in-law, Andy and Alison Carroll; sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Rayburn Hughes; brother and sister-in-law, Eddie and Geneva Teague; son-in-law, Chris Morris; grandchildren, Andrew Carroll Jr., Atticus Carroll, Abigail Carroll, Athena Carroll, Brittany Trawick, Connor Morris, and Shelby Morris; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Graveside and interment services for Mrs. Carroll will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Wax Cemetery. Interment will follow in the family plot. The family does not plan a formal visitation at this time. Those planning to attend the graveside service are asked to assemble at 1:45 p.m. at the Wax Cemetery.
Coffman Funeral Home, Petitt Chapel