Beloved mother and grandmother Linda Salter Stansell Smith, age 64, of Rome, passed away Sunday, December 23, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Smith was born January 24, 1954, in Cobb County, a daughter of the late Fred Salter and Roberta Largent Salter. She was a stay-at-home wife and mother and an arts and crafts enthusiast. Her activities centered around the church and her children's extracurricular activities. Mrs. Smith was baptized in 1979 at Desoto Park Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by a niece, Kellie Jean Salter.
Survivors include her children, Teresa "Terri" Stansell, Lindale; Jamie Stansell, Lindale; Danny (Christy) Stansell, Cave Spring; grandchildren, Brett and Breanna Stansell and Mason Stansell; brothers, Lee (Mary) Salter, Lindale; Allen Salter and his fiancée, Pam Mullins, Lindale; nephew, Samson (Jessica) Salter; a great nephew along with cousins and many friends also survive.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 28, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Richard Stansell officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the hour of service on Friday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.