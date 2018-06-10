Ms. Linda Mayer, age 70, of the Foster’s Mill Community, died unexpectedly Saturday morning at her residence.
The former Linda Sue Blankenship, she was born in Rome March 3, 1948, daughter of Mrs. Elizabeth Jean (Bettye) Vann Blankenship, and the late C. T. “Buddy” Blankenship. Ms. Mayer was a graduate of Cave Spring High School, and was a member of the Cedar Creek Baptist Church. Ms. Mayer made her home in Colorado and later in Nashville, Tennessee for a number of years before moving back to Georgia.
She loved long vacations at the beach with lots of sunshine, nights on the town with friends and family, and snuggling up with her puppy and a good book on the recliner. She was a great cook, and an even better mother. She loved life, she loved dearly all of those close to her, and she was most proud of her children and grandchildren.
For most of her career, she was a Human Resources Director for Labcorp in Nashville prior to her retirement.
Besides her father, Ms. Mayer was preceded in death by a brother, Van Blankenship May 4, 1968.
Ms. Mayer is survived by two sons, Marcus Mayer and his wife, Mindy, of Roxboro, N.C., and Gregg Mayer and his wife, Laura, of Jackson, Miss.; and by her daughter, Ms. Lisa Sharp, of Armuchee. Her mother, Mrs. Bettye Blankenship of Foster’s Mill; her brother, Donnie Blankenship and his wife, Beth, of Rome; and six grandchildren, Jordan Mayer, Matthew Mayer,
Caitlyn Mayer, Abby Mayer, Kinsley Sharp, and Annabelle Mayer also survive.
Memorial services for Ms. Mayer will be held Thursday evening, June 14, 2018, at 7 p.m. at John House’s Cave Spring Chapel Funeral Home with Dr. Robin Lindsey officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 6:00 P.M. until the service hour.