Mrs. Linda Mae Shiflett Earwood, age 76, of Rome, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, June 17, 2018. She was born on March 5, 1942, in Rome, Georgia, the daughter of the late Robert “Bob” Sylvester Shiflett and Lula Mae Mauldin Shiflett Packer.
Mrs. Earwood is survived by daughters, Rhonda Kim, Randy Puckett, and Terrie Lavonne Houck; sons, David Wayne Earwood and Kane Edward Earwood; sisters, Barbara Shiflett Cook (Larry) and Margie Shiflett Rehme; brother, Edward William Shiflett (Jackie); three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Earwood is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lionell Earwood; son, Randy Allen Earwood; and brother, Robert Wayne Shiflett.
In keeping with Mrs. Earwood’s wishes, she was cremated. A memorial service for Mrs. Linda Mae Shiflett Earwood will be held on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at two o’clock in the afternoon in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with the Rev. Billy Fricks officiating.
The family of Mrs. Earwood will receive family and friends on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, from twelve noon until the memorial service hour.
The family has requested that flowers be omitted. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 41 Perimeter Center E #550, Atlanta, GA12p1 30346.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mrs. Linda Mae Shiflett Earwood.