Mrs. Linda Lawson Terry, age 76, of Armuchee, Ga., formerly of Bessemer, Ala., passed away on Sunday, January 27, 2019.
Linda was a member of West Union Baptist Church in the Armuchee Community. She retired from Southern Life and Health Insurance of Birmingham. Linda was a loving wife, devoted mother, and a proud grandmother. She was preceded in death by her late husband, James Lawson; by her son, Dewayne Thomas Lawson; and by her granddaughter, Amanda L. Lawson.
Linda is survived by her husband, Cecil Terry; her son, Darrayl Lawson; her four grandchildren; her sister, Becky Dunaway (Ben).
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 1, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Bessemer Brown Service Funeral Home, 1300 Fourth Ave. N, Bessemer, Ala., 35020, with Bro. Jimmy Bradford officiating. The interment will be held at Valley Creek Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Bessemer Brown Service Funeral Home on Friday from 1 p.m. until the service hour.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at 3 p.m. at West Union Baptist Church, 1560 Everett Springs Road NE, Calhoun, Ga., 30701.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.