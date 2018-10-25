Ms. Linda Faye Smith, age 72, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, at her residence.
Ms. Smith was born in Rome, Georgia, on October 22, 1946, daughter of the late Claude Elmer Jones and the late Pauline Matthews Jones. She was a member of the Silver Creek Baptist Church and worked for a number of years in the textile industry, retiring from Mohawk.
Survivors include two sons, Randy Davenport (Charlene), Cedartown, and Robbie Davenport (Ralph Santanafessa), Acworth; five grandchildren, Barry Davenport, Cheyenne Mehrkens, Cason Davenport, Baylee Davenport, and Logan Davenport; five great grandchildren, Landon, Barrett, Lyla Belle, and Ranger Davenport, and Daven Maddux; two brothers, Jerry Jones (Deborah), Silver Creek, and Lewis Jones, Silver Creek; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 27, 2018, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Kenneth Boatner officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 6 until 8 p.m. At other hours, they will be at 508 Lakeview Drive, Cedartown, Ga.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and include Barry Davenport, Cason Davenport, Logan Davenport, Hunter England, Wesley Cason, and Travis Cason.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.