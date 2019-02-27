Ms. Linda Eileen Justice, age 75, of Rome, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019, in a local hospital.
Ms. Justice was born in Pensacola, Fla., on October 12, 1943, daughter of the late Luke and Bertha Locklear Weldon. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Williams, and by a brother, Tom Weldon.
Ms. Justice was a graduate of Rome High School and attended Floyd College. She was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include a daughter, Dana Alexander, Armuchee; three sons, Cary Jordan, Trion, Robert Jordan, Rome, and Joseph Hubbard, Armuchee; five grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In keeping with her wishes, Ms. Justice will be cremated with no formal services planned. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105, or at stjude.org.
