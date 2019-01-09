Mrs. Lillian Reynolds Ely, known affectionately as "Sissie," passed away January 8, 2019, at her home.
Mrs. Ely was born February 8, 1936, in Floyd County, a daughter of the late Frank Reynolds and Ethel Wilson Reynolds. She was preceded in death by her husband Emmett, to whom she was married April 7, 1956; sons, James Ely, d. Feb. 2, 2011, Doug Ely, d. March 5, 2013, and Gene Ely, d. Nov. 8, 2015; grandsons, Raiden, d. Dec.5, 1999, Jesse, d. June 4, 2005, and Ethan, d. Feb. 22, 1997; granddaughter, Cheyenne, d. March 23, 2000; and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include one son, Johnny Ely, Rome; two daughters, Ann (Conner) House, Rome, and Tena (David), Rome; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; a special friend, Tony Martin; brother, Donald Reynolds; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday January 11, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with the Rev. Herman Stamey officiating. Interment will follow in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 10, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Pallbearers include the following gentlemen: Conner House, David Vasser, Brian Blair, Chuck Blair, Michael Ingram, Lamar House, and Elex Williams.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.