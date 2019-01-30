Lillian Lumpkin Worthy, 91, of St. Simons Island, departed this life Tuesday, January 29, 2018, at SGHS Glynn in Brunswick, Ga. She was born in Americus, Georgia, January 15, 1928, to John Henry Lumpkin and Thelma Easterlin Lumpkin. She was educated in the Americus Georgia School System, graduated from St. Mary's School in Raleigh, N.C. She then graduated from the University of Georgia in Athens, Ga., where she was a member of the Phi Mu sorority. She married Lee Allen "Mo" Worthy on October 21, 1950, in Americus, Ga., and they were married for 61 years until his passing in 2011. They moved to Cedartown, Ga., in 1955 and she was active in many community affairs including being a member and past president of the Junior Service League, working at the local soup kitchen, and volunteering at the Samaritan House. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, where she was circle leader, Sunday School teacher, and a member of the choir. Mrs. Worthy is survived by her loving son, Henry Worthy, and his wife, Betsy Worthy, of St. Simons Island, and her grandchildren, Caroline Fleming and Lucy Watson Worthy. A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church in Cedartown, Ga. A reception will follow at Cherokee Country Club, 150 Club Drive, Cedartown, Ga., 30125. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Cedartown, 314 W. John Hand Road, Cedartown, Ga., 30125. www.edomillerandsons.com.