Mrs. Lillian Louise Knowles Milton, age 100, of Lindale, passed away Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Milton was born in Floyd County, Ga., on May 19, 1918, daughter of the late Tan Knowles and the late Laura Weaver Meroney. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Oscar Milton, on February 21, 1995, and by two brothers, Wayne and Willard Knowles.
Prior to her retirement, she was Division Manager with Sears here in Rome following over 26 years of employment. Mrs. Milton was a member of First Baptist Church of Lindale and the T.E.L. Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the Sears Retirees' Club.
Survivors include two daughters, Betty Jean Milton Gray and Leota Milton Proctor, both of Lindale; two sons, Harry "Candy" Milton and Joey Milton, both of Lindale; nine grandchildren, Mark Gray (Neila), Steve Gray (Valerie), Kevin Tomlin (Tammy), Leigh Wright (Joey), Tommy Milton (Mandie), Candy Smith, Christin Cudd (Jim), Blake Gilbert (Laura), and Tyler Gilbert (Callie); 11 great grandchildren, Alyssa Greeson, Aaron Greeson, Jarrett Gray (Bridget), Erica Lemaster (Jason), Ali Smith (Will), Kayleigh Milton, Janzen Wright, Lucas Milton, Laura Milton, Josephine Gilbert, and Lyra Gilbert; six great, great grandchildren, Carter Gray, Avery Gray, Graycie Smith, Madison Lemaster, Marleigh Lemaster, and Kingston Lemaster; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with her grandson, Mark Gray, and Barry Henderson officiating. Private interment will follow later in Floyd Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.
The family extends a special thanks to Dr. Greta Flaherty and Homestead Hospice for their care. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Homestead Hospice, 1 N. Tennessee Street, Cartersville, Ga., 30120.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.