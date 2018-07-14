Mrs. Lillian Eloise “Toot” Ledford, age 88, of Rome, passed away Friday, July 13, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Ledford was born June 18, 1930, in Floyd County a daughter of the late Pryce Anderson Payne, and Eleither Ailene Bunch Payne. Mrs. Ledford was a graduate of Rome High, in 1947, and was retired from the Floyd County Board of Education, where she worked at Garden Lakes School in the lunchroom. Mrs. Ledford married to Theron Farrell Ledford in August 16, 1947 and he preceded her death in 1985, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Diane Ledford, brother, Harold Anderson “Curly” Payne.
Mrs. Ledford was a devoted, wife and mother. She was a happy person with a wonderful sense of humor that could cheer up anyone. She especially enjoyed visits from family and friends. Mrs. Ledford was an avid reader and enjoyed attending Gospel music concerts with her friends. As a young woman she was a member of Shorter Avenue Baptist Church and enjoyed the Circle Meetings. Mrs. Ledford spent her entire life in Rome and Floyd County and was a member of Garden Lakes Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, Craig Ledford (Barbara), Cathie Ledford Greeson (Tommy), Susan Ledford Huggins, (Greg), Rickey Ledford (Robyn) and her grandchildren, Amy Ledford Morgan (Dr. Jack), Dr. Jason Ledford (Krista), Crockett Ledford, Hunter Norton (Aimee) ,Dustin Norton (Ashley), Dr. Jonathan Huggins (Lisa), Gretchen Huggins Harter (Zach), Josh Huggins (Mary), Brandon Ledford, Lauren Ledford Strickland (Ryan), Jessica Ledford Pavlovsky, 25 great grandchildren. Also Mrs. Ledford is survived by a very special sister-in-law, and dear friend Janice Payne, several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 15, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. John Huggins, officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service hour on Sunday, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.
A special thanks to Mrs. Ledford’s loving and faithful caregivers, Barbara Cohenour, Linda Martin, Lucille Harrell, Freida Mitchell, Sandy Gregg, Joyce Ford and Transitions Hospice. Grandson’s will serve as pallbearers.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes, and view the DVD on the life of Mrs. Ledford.
Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.