Mrs. Lillian Eloise “Toot” Ledford, age 88, of Rome, passed away Friday, July 13, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Ledford was born June 18, 1930 in Floyd County, a daughter of the late Pryce Anderson Payne and Eleither Ailene Bunch Payne. Mrs. Ledford was a graduate of Rome High in 1947 and was retired from the Floyd County Board of Education, where she worked at Garden Lakes School in the lunchroom. Mrs. Ledford married Theron Farrell Ledford in August 16, 1947 and he preceded her in death in 1985; she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Diane Ledford, and brother, Harold Anderson “Curly” Payne.
Mrs. Ledford was a devoted wife and mother. She was a happy person with a wonderful sense of humor that could cheer up anyone. She especially enjoyed visits from family and friends. Mrs. Ledford was an avid reader and enjoyed attending Gospel music concerts with her friends. As a young woman she was a member of Shorter Avenue Baptist Church and enjoyed the Circle Meetings. Mrs. Ledford spent her entire life in Rome and Floyd County and was a member of Garden Lakes Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, Craig Ledford (Barbara), Cathie Ledford Greeson (Tommy), Susan Ledford Huggins, (Greg), Rickey Ledford (Robyn); her grandchildren, Amy Ledford Morgan (Dr. Jack), Dr. Jason Ledford (Krista), Crockett Ledford, Hunter Norton (Aimee), Dustin Norton (Ashley), Dr. Jonathan Huggins (Lisa), Gretchen Huggins Harter (Zach), Josh Huggins (Mary), Brandon Ledford, Lauren Ledford Strickland (Ryan), Jessica Ledford Pavlovsky; and 25 great grandchildren. Mrs. Ledford is also survived by a very special sister-in-law and dear friend, Janice Payne; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 15, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. John Huggins officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour on Sunday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave.m Rome, Ga. 30165.
A special thanks to Mrs. Ledford’s loving and faithful caregivers, Barbara Cohenour, Linda Martin, Lucille Harrell, Fredia Mitchell, Sandy Gregg, Joyce Ford, and Transitions Hospice.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes and view a DVD about Mrs. Ledford’s life.
Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.