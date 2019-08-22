Ms. Ella Marcella Lewis, 76, of Rome, Georgia, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, of 23 Atteiram Dr., Rome, Georgia. Services will be Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 12:00 noon Greater Mt. Calvery Baptist Church, East 14th Street, Rome, Georgia, with Rev. Terrell Shields and Rev. Jerry William presiding. She will lie in-state from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Internment will follow in the East View Cemetery, 725 Kingston Ave. NE, Rome, Georgia. Wright Memorial Mortuary, Inc. has full charge of the arrangements.