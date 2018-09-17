Mr. Lester Clark Litesey Jr., past President & co-owner of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home, age 80, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, September 17, 2018, at his residence. He was born on August 12, 1938, in Cedartown, Georgia, the son of Lester C. Litesey Sr. and Sara Davis Litesey, who were the original founders of Litesey Funeral Home in 1940. Lester Clark Litesey Jr. was a graduate of Cedartown High School and Clemson University, receiving a BSIM degree. He also was a graduate of John H. Gupton College of Mortuary Science, receiving his Associate of Science degree in Funeral Service. Mr. Litesey was a past President of the Georgia Funeral Directors Association, where he also served on the Asset-Liability/Investment Committee, the Audit/Compliance Committee, and was Chairman of the Technology Committee. Mr. Litesey had been active in his community, including many years of service on the Board of Directors of the First National Bank of Polk County. He was on the Cedartown Housing Board of Directors and a past member of the Cedartown Exchange Club. He was a member of the Caledonia Lodge #121 F. & A.M. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Cedartown, where he also served as an Elder. Lester C. Litesey Jr. is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Martha Elliott Litesey; son and daughter-in-law, Trey Litesey and Christy; daughter, Carolyn Rose Litesey; grandson, Taylor Clark Litesey and his wife, Jacey Litesey; granddaughter, Cayden Sara Litesey and Kyle Allen; and great grandsons, Jacoby, Karter, and Jaxton. Funeral services for Mr. Lester C. Litesey Jr. will be conducted on Wednesday morning, September 19, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home with the Rev. Wayne Benefield officiating. Interment will follow in the family lot of the Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday morning, September 19, from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at the Litesey Funeral Home. The following will serve as pallbearers: Taylor Litesey, Kyle Allen, Scott Atkins, Brian Gilmore, and the Staff of the Litesey Funeral Home. The family respectfully request that flowers please be omitted and memorial contributions be made to a church or charity of your choice. For personal condolences and to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website at liteseyfh.com. The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Lester Clark Litesey Jr.