Mr. Leslie Steven "Bohog" Baker, age 72, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Baker was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on June 11, 1946, son of the late J.T. Baker and the late Helen Mozelle Kitchens Baker.
Prior to becoming disabled, he worked as a painter.
Mr. Baker was a member of the North Rome Church of God.
Survivors include a sister, Linda Walker, Rome; two brothers, Perry Baker, Rome, and Michael Baker, Silver Creek; two children, Syconda Worthy and Brett Baker; grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Baker will be cremated, and no services are planned.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.