Mr. Leon Herald Cross, age 85, of Rome passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Cross was born August 9, 1933 ,in Wartburg, TN, a son of the late John Herald Cross, and Mary Emma Whaley Cross. He was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church, Coosa Masonic Lodge #622 F & AM. Mr. Cross was retired from International Paper. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Lois Williams Cross, daughters, Angela Cross, Alisha Cross, brother, Louis Cross.
Survivors include son, Lee (Tammy) Cross; daughter, Donna Kay (Edmond) Bush; grandchildren, Tiffany Bush, Edmond Bush, Jacob Bush, Leslie Bush, great-grandchildren, Logan Bush, Emily Bush, Chloe Bush, and a host of wonderful loving friends and church members at Lakeview.
Funeral services will be held at 3 P.M. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Lakeview Baptist Church, with Rev. Steve Glosson officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 P.M. until the service hour on Monday at Lakeview Baptist Church, 80 Salem Dr. Rome, Ga. 30165.
Coosa Lodge #622 F & AM will conduct Masonic Graveside Rites.
There will be a call communication of the Coosa Masonic Lodge #622 F & AM on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 1:30 P.M.
Pallbearers include Rodney Shannon, Jimmy Rogers, Joe Hays, Sammy White, Barry Didrick, Bill Wooten, and John Peoples.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes.
Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165 has charge of the arrangements.