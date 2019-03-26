Mrs. Lena Sharpe Dew, age 91, of Rome, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, in a local healthcare facility.
Mrs. Dew was born August 3, 1927, in Bartow County, a daughter of the late Jack Riggins and Nora Stroupe Riggins. She was employed by Klopman Mills for several years and later retired from Caltex in Calhoun.
Mrs. Dew was of the Baptist faith.
Mrs. Dew was preceded in death by her husbands, James B. Sharpe and Larry Dew; stepdaughter, Kathy Dew; brother, Joel Riggins; sisters, Pearl Acrey, Morrine Caldwell, and Corrine Hollingsworth.
Survivors include sons, Rodney (Linda) Sharpe, Rosedale, and Reggie Sharpe, Cartersville; daughters, Patti Sharpe Green, Adairsville, and Renee Lumpkin, Rome; stepdaughters, Robin (Tim) Dew Babb and Lisa Dew; sisters, Annie Dee Hamilton, Marietta, Louise McEntire, Rome, and Malinda Pafford, Kennesaw; 15 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 3 great, great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel. Eulogy by Chad Clark. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Pallbearers include Chad Clark, Hunter Cain, Kyle Cain, Justin Watkins, Tyler Roberts, and Phil Cain.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.