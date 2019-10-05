Mrs. Margaret Evelyn Carnes Lee, age 95, of Rome, GA, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, at her residence. Mrs. Lee was born in Floyd County, GA on May 13, 1924, daughter of the late Elis Carnes and the late Mary Goddard Carnes Wells. She was formerly employed by Klopman Mills with several years of service. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. She was a loving wife and mother who loved to sew, crochet, and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Lee, and by 5 siblings. Survivors include a daughter, Teresa Ann Hornsby (Jack), Rome; a brother, Harold Wells (Betty), Rome; 2 grandchildren, Jennifer Stennett (Chris), and Sam Hornsby (Michelle), all of Chicago, IL; 6 great-grandchildren, Carver, James, Ember, Sierra, Iris, and Hutch; several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 11am at the graveside in Morning View Cemetery. The Rev. Ken Hinkley will officiate. The family may be contacted at the residence. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.