Jane Elizabeth Griffeth Lee, age 71, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at a local hospital. Jane was born in Rome on December 1, 1947, daughter of the late Elmer Holland Griffeth and the late Alice Kate White Griffeth. She was a member at Wilkerson Road Baptist Church. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel. The family will receive friends on Wednesday at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel from 10:00 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.