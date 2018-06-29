Mr. Lee Hoge Pendley, age 69, of Rome, passed away Thursday, June 28, 2018, following a lengthy illness.
Mr. Pendley was born in Chattanooga, Tenn. on September 27, 1948, son of the late Evelyn Hoge Pendley and the late Dr. Walter Oliver Pendley. He was a graduate of Berry Academy and was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving as a Medic in the Vietnam War. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with Berry College for over 11 years. Mr. Pendley was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Rome, the American Legion Post #5 in Rome, and the Berry Breakfast Club. He was an avid Harley-Davidson motorcycle enthusiast.
Survivors include two daughters, Erica Pendley Jones (Michael), Rome, and Shelley Pendley Anderson (Mark), Rome; a son, Daniel Pendley (Andrea), Rome; four grandchildren, Marc Clouatre, Silver Creek, Casey Jones, Rome, Saffron Pendley, Rome, and Ruby Pendley, Rome; his companion, Cindy Henderson, Rome; a sister, Joyce Ellis, Iowa; the mother of his children, Linda Pendley, Silver Creek; nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, July 2, 2018, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. At other hours, the family may be contacted at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Open Door Children’s Home, P.O. Box 2367, Rome, Ga. 30164.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.