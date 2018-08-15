Mr. Lee Duane Johnson, age 67, 3620 Silver Hill Road, Summerville, passed away August 13, 2018 at Florida Hospital Orlando.
Mr. Johnson was born March 4, 1951, in Minneapolis, Minn., son of the late Duane Johnson and Frank Zahn. He was a member of Cornerstone Church Rome and retired from Schaerer Contracting Co. He was preceded in death by sister, Cheryl Denise Johnson; stepsiblings, Denise and Steve Zahn; brother-in-law, Brian Henning; nephew, Richard Heun.
Survivors include his mother, June Zahn; his wife, Karin Johnson, to whom he was married 46 years; son and daughter, Jarrod Johnson, Chickamauga, and Tonya (Corey) Rowland, Rome; brother, Daniel Zahn; sisters, Anita (Jim) Rice, Christine (Manny) Garcia, Vanessa Henning; grandchildren, Arlee, Leah, Kadin, Jenna, and Kayla; and several nieces and nephews.
Receiving friends and family will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 19, 2018, A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. in the Sanctuary of Cornerstone Church, 324 Mathis Drive, Rome, Ga. 30165.