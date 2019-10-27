Mrs. Brenda "Lady" McGuire Layman, age 68, of Rome passed away Saturday October 27, 2019 in a local hospital. Memorial services will be held at 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Thornton officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until the service hour on Tuesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga., 30165. A compete obituary will follow in Tuesday's edition of the Rome News. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.