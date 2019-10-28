Mrs. Brenda "Lady" McGuire Layman, age 68, of Rome passed away Saturday Oct. 26, 2019 at a local hospital. Mrs. Layman was born Feb. 13, 1951, in Rome, GA. She was the daughter of the late Luther Griffin McGuire and Mamie Carroll McGuire. She was a member of Calhoun Avenue Baptist Church. She retired from Floyd County Health Department after 30 years of service. Mrs. Layman was preceded in death by her nephew, Brian Wall. Survivors include her husband, Charles Layman, daughters, Mesha (Tim) Mathis, Lebanon, TN; Learie Polick, Rome; brothers, Tommy (Jenny) McGuire, Rome; Steve McGuire, Rome; Dennis (Teresa) McGuire, Rome; sisters, Anne (John) Sneve, Jasper; Judy (Michael) Walters, Rome; grandchildren, Abby Mathis, Hunter Mathis, Grant Polick, Libby Burge, Amira Pressley, special nephews, Griff McGuire and Chance McGuire, special niece Hannah Hunter along with several other nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. David Thornton officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the service hour on Tuesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, GA. 30165. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Shriners Children Hospital, in Atlanta, or to Rome chapter of Compassion Friends c/o Sandra Stinson at 72 Hamilton Avenue #1280, Rome, GA 30165. Please visit our website www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.