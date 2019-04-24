Lawrence Randolph "Randy" Hawkins, age 78, was born on October 19, 1940, and entered his eternal rest in Heaven with Jesus on April 22, 2019.
Randy was born in Rome, Georgia, to Otho Randolph Hawkins and Mittie Odessa Deason Hawkins. Randy lived his entire life in Armuchee, Georgia, and graduated from Armuchee High School in 1959. Randy worked for 32 years at General Electric Company in Rome, Georgia, retiring in 1996.
Randy gave his life to Jesus at the age of 12 and was a lifelong, active member and Deacon of Floyd Springs Baptist Church in Armuchee, Georgia. At Floyd Springs Baptist Church, Randy served as an active Deacon, taught Sunday School classes of various ages, helped in Vacation Bible School, sang in the choir, and supported his home church through prayer and service for many years.
Before his declining health, Randy and Judy enjoyed traveling to visit family and spent many years attending various musical and sporting events of his children and grandchildren. Family was very important to Randy, and in his final days here on this earth, he was surrounded by the family he loved and treasured so much. His faithfulness to God and his family was evident to all who knew Randy as he modeled the love of Jesus to all his family and friends.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John Hugal Hawkins.
Randy is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 57 years, Judith Ann Woodall Hawkins; daughter, Paula Blevins (Tim), of Griffin, Ga.; son, Philip Hawkins, of Arlington, Va.; daughter, Pamela Hawkins, of Blairsville, Ga.; son, Peter Hawkins (Christina), of Dallas, Ga.; son, Patrick Hawkins (Lisa), of Rome, Ga.; brother, Edward Hawkins (Tammy), of Armuchee, Ga. Randy has 11 grandchildren: Aaron Blevins (Amanda), of Columbus, Ohio; Jonathan Blevins (Ashley), of Armuchee, Ga.; Hannah Seritt, of Adairsville, Ga.; Eric Hawkins, of Atlanta, Ga.; Mallary Hawkins, of Blairsville, Ga.; Lydia Peugh, of Blairsville, Ga.; Ansley Hawkins, of Orlando, Fla.; Isaac Peugh, of Blairsville, Ga.; Jacob Hawkins, of Rome, Ga.; Eli Peugh, of Blairsville, Ga.; and Bailey Hawkins, of Dallas, Ga.; two great grandchildren, Aliyah and Madilyn Seritt, of Adairsville, Ga.; and three great grandchildren due in October, 2019. Randy is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4900 Martha Berry Highway, Rome, Georgia, 30165.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Floyd Springs Baptist Church, 1869 Floyd Springs Road, Armuchee, Georgia, 30105, with his Pastor, the Rev. Dan Hyde, officiating. Mr. Hawkins will lie in state for one hour before the service. Burial will be held in the Floyd Springs Baptist Church Cemetery immediately following the service.
Pallbearers include his six grandsons, Aaron Blevins, Jonathan Blevins, Eric Hawkins, Isaac Peugh, Jacob Hawkins, Eli Peugh; his brother, Edward Hawkins; friend, Jim Whittle; honorary pallbearers are granddaughters, Hannah Seritt, Mallary Hawkins, Lydia Peugh, Ansley Hawkins, Bailey Hawkins, Amanda Blevins, Ashley Blevins, and Aleksandra Tevdoska.
Floral tributes will be accepted. Because of Mr. Hawkins' post-retirement volunteer support of the Salvation Army Rome, Georgia Corps, the family encourages memorial contributions be made in memory of Lawrence R. Hawkins to The Salvation Army of Rome, Georgia. Contributions may be made online at salvationarmygeorgia.org/rome or mailed to The Salvation of Rome, Georgia, P.O. Box 5188, Rome, Ga., 30162.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.