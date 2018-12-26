Mr. Lawrence Edward "Larry" Lindsey, age 82, of Rome, passed away on Friday, December 21, 2018, at a local healthcare facility.
Mr. Lindsey was born on January 12, 1936, in Floyd County, Ga., son of the late Joseph Elvie Lindsey and the late Lenora Lucille Bagwell Lindsey. Mr. Lindsey went to Glenwood School through the eighth grade and received his GED from West Rome High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Lindsey was a member of Oak Hill Church of Christ. Prior to retirement, he was owner and operator of Larry's T.V. repair shop for 30 years in Armuchee. Mr. Lindsey was a member of the Floyd Springs Masonic Lodge #167 as well as a very talented musician, who was a bluegrass singer for the Cherokee Mountain Boys.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ray Lindsey and Bill Lindsey, as well as a sister, Nancy Ruth Lindsey.
Survivors include his wife, the former Lucille Crowe, to whom he was married on January 15, 1955, Rome; daughter, Pam Warren (Larry), Rome; son, Michael Lindsey (Marsha), Rome; two grandchildren, Travis Warren (Amy), Johns Creek, and Ashley Wallin (Matt), Rome; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dean Taft (Harry), Rome, and Ellen Cowan (Frank), Silver Creek; a brother, Carl Lindsey (Alicia), Aurora, Colo.; a number of nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 28, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. in the sanctuary at Oak Hill Church of Christ with Dr. Lucian Harris and Mr. Lindsey's grandson-in-law, Matt Wallin, officiating and with Minister Michael Farris delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends in the family room at Oak Hill Church of Christ on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Oak Hill Church of Christ on Friday at 1:30 p.m. and include are as follows: active: Travis Warren, Matt Wallin, Steve Cowan, Larry Tuggle, Lee Marenic, and Steve Murdock; honorary: Lonnie Bowman.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.