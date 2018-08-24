Laura Winifred Smith Freeman, age 88, of Rome, Ga., passed away Friday, August 24, at Cherokee Health & Rehab.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 27, at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Melvyn Salter officiating. Burial will follow in Floyd Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Survivors include a sister, Betty (Joe Frank) Rinehart, of Fort Valley, Ga.; sister-in-law, Blanche Smith, of Cedar Bluff, Ala.; special niece, Karen Smith; special nephew, Joe Rinehart Jr.; several nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff Freeman; brothers, Thomas, Felton, William, and Charles Smith; sisters, Louise Humphries and Sylvia Overby.
Mrs. Freeman was a native of Cherokee County, the daughter of the late C.R. “Charlie” and Grace Preskitt Smith. She was a bookkeeper & accountant at Belk-Rhodes in Rome, Ga. and was of the Baptist faith.
Memorials may be made to Southern Care Hospice or the family will accept flowers.
Perry Funeral Home Directing, www.perryfuneral.net.